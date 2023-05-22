An Auckland woman is shattered after thieves ransacked her home and stole precious heirloom jewellery spanning a lifetime. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland woman is shattered after thieves ransacked her home and stole precious heirloom jewellery spanning a lifetime.

The Albany resident, who wishes not to be named, says those responsible did not just snatch expensive gems but took a part of her away.

And she wants it back.

“I want my wedding ring back. The white gold bracelets with rabbits on them I got made for my twin daughters when they were born, I just want them back,” the distraught woman said.

“I feel very sad, it is not just jewellery... it is close to my heart.”

Some of the jewels were from Sri Lanka, her home country made especially for her wedding day, she said.

“I feel like it is a curse.. days after my 25th wedding anniversary they stole my wedding ring. It makes me really scared.”

Yesterday at lunchtime, the woman with her twin daughters aged 21 went to her brother’s place.

Upon their return at 8pm, as she entered the house through the garage door, she had a weird gut feeling, the woman said.

“I saw the dining room window it was slightly open but I didn’t give it much attention. When I went upstairs to my daughters’ rooms I saw all the drawers were opened, that’s when I had the realisation.

“They did not take much from there, the Apple watches were plugged in the charger and Mac book as well.

“When I went to the master bedroom, that’s where they messed up everything.

“My study was turned inside out, every document was on the floor, my clothes, under my bed they did not leave anything. They took all of my jewellery.”

Among the jewellery stolen included a wedding ring with initials L and A engraved on it, a necklace set, and 22-carat gold chains, all valued at approximately $30,000, she said.

“Last year they stole my car from outside my house, they had a separate car which they parked and took my car. Police found it later some distance away all bashed up.”

As soon as she discovered the scene she rang the police, the woman said.

“They came and told me someone will come again to do fingerprints. But they did not find any fingerprints.

“My neighbour told me this was the fifth house she had heard of that got burgled.

“I just feel like nobody is taking these things seriously. I hear so many robberies but what about catching these people.”

A police spokeswoman said they were making inquiries into a burglary at an address in Oteha on Sunday, reported to police about 8.35pm the same day.

“Police have since attended the address to conduct a scene examination and enquiries to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred and to locate those responsible are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will update the victim of this matter directly as the investigation progresses,” she said.

The woman said this added stress was on top of having to deal with insurance for one of her properties affected by floods.

“My husband is in Australia for work, it is just me and my daughters here. I fear they will come again.

“Police need to find these people otherwise they will keep doing it again and again.”

The police spokeswoman asked anyone with information to contact police on 105 or online.

“Please reference file number 230521/6857. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”