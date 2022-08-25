New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Five people have been injured in an explosion ata downtown wharf in Auckland this morning.

Firefighters, ambulance and police are in attendance as a major incident unfolds that has left five injured.

The incident, which has required a large emergency response, is on Halsey St and happened just before 6.30am.

A police spokesperson confirmed five people had been injured.

The scene in Halsey St after five people were injured in an explosion. Photo / Michael Craig

A worker at Tuck Shop bakery and espresso told Newstalk ZB she didn't hear any explosion or any noises but did smell smoke coming through the doors.

Speaking about the construction site "they normally just get on with work and it's never really noisy or busy here, but this morning is hectic, with all the firefighters, it's so crazy".

A large number of ambulance, fire and police vehicles are lining Pakenham St West.

One person was seen wrapped in a blanket being spoken to by St John paramedics.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the incident was still unfolding and was not in a position to comment.

The police spokesperson said police were assisting Fire and Emergency with an incident on Halsey St, Auckland CBD.

The incident was reported to police around 6.25am.

- More to come