MetService Auckland weather: October 7th

While snow blankets the South Island, Aucklanders had their own chilling start today - the third coldest October morning since the 1960s.

Auckland Airport's weather station recorded this morning's temperature as 3.9°C before 7am - making it the third equal coldest since 1966, MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

"We've had the coldest October morning but it is getting back to normal."

Little said the chilly weather was brought by very strong southerly winds bringing air which originated over the Antarctic ice sheet northwards over New Zealand.

"And often this very cold air would be pushed to the east of New Zealand by westerly winds between New Zealand and Antarctica.

"The cloud across the region is expected to clear later this morning leaving a mostly sunny day. Light southwest winds are expected to die out this evening, a maximum temperature of 16°C."

The weather over the weekend was looking fine for Saturday with northeast winds developing with minimum and maximum temperatures returning closer to their normal average, Little said.

"On Sunday it should remain fine for most, but showers are possible in a few places as northeast winds strengthen a little."

An easing southwesterly flow covers New Zealand, with the far south of the South Island responsible for the clear skies over much of the country https://t.co/rcECVuGXOw ^PL pic.twitter.com/2jTX5vD7uG — MetService (@MetService) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile freezing southerly winds and low-level snowfall blanketed much of the South Island and lower North Island during the past two days. Cold air moving over warmer waters near the coast also saw some scattered thunderstorms, MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

Temperatures nationwide have dropped well below historical averages for October.

Wanaka Airport broke its record for the coldest October minimum at -3C. Dunedin and Invercargill also recorded one of their three lowest October maximum temperatures, with 7.1C and 5.9C respectively.

Christchurch also experienced its first October snowfall in more than 50 years, while the sea-level suburb of Kilbirnie in Wellington welcomed a dusting of snow.

The wider Canterbury area can expect warmer temperatures headed into the weekend, after Thursday's monumental snow blast.

The mercury dropped to 3.3C at Christchurch Airport overnight, according to MetService, while inland South Island hit much snappier lows, with -5.1C measured overnight in

Tekapo the coldest.

However, the polar blast which brought the cold snap across the country has now moved further east, following which will be a warm front to signal very early signs of summer.

Little talked down the possibility of snow returning to Christchurch anytime soon, noting yesterday's weather event was an "unlikely" one.

"There's always a chance, but the air has to come right from the south and it has to move quickly," he said.

"There's a number of things that have to come together to get the outbreak."

Christchurch city can expect a high of 12C today, Little said, with showers in the morning and warmth returning in the afternoon. It'll be another chilly night to come, however as the city plunges to 2C overnight.

That warmth, however will continue to increase headed into the following days, as the temperature high increases to 17C on Saturday, 20C on Sunday and 21C on Monday - five degrees warmer than usual in October.

Up until 7am the region's lowest temperatures were recorded at Ardmore (0.5°C), Whenuapai (1.5°C), Auckland Airport (3.2°C), Whangaparāoa (6.4°C) and Māngere Bridge was (6.5°C).