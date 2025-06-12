“Our crew has managed to isolate the break and restore water to most properties; however, a number of customers remain without supply.
“Based on what we’re seeing so far, we estimate the number of impacted properties to be at least 150.”
The figure were expected to grow as Watercare is currently only hearing from people who are at home.
Properties affected by this outage include 33-115 Line Rd and 92-114 Line Rd, Stratton Ln, Marino Pl, West Tamaki Rd, 30-50 Eastview Rd, Glen Innes, Wai O Taiki Bay.
Nearby properties were told they might also experience low water pressure until the issue was resolved, Watercare said.
She said Watercare sent out a proactive text to customers in the area, with temporary repairs underway.
The outage was first reported at 2pm this afternoon.
It was likely to be restored this evening.
Watercare has been approached for comment.
