Another Auckland suburb has had water cut this afternoon with some 150 properties affected after a contractor damaged a main.

Auckland Councillor Josephine Bartley shared a message from Watercare on Facebook saying water in Glen Innes was without water in some streets after damage to a key pipe.

She said the outage has affected a range of key locations, including the Glen Innes Library, police station, local doctors and several shops and takeaways along Line Rd.

This comes after three major North Shore suburbs were left without water last night after a water main burst.

Today’s post said: “A contractor somehow managed to damage a water main at 76 Line Rd earlier today, triggering a reactive shutdown.