Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland water main damage leaves 150 Glen Innes properties without supply

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Anti-ICE demonstrations continued across several American cities and Finance Minister Nicola Willis criticised the Reserve Bank over Adrian Orr's resignation.

Another Auckland suburb has had water cut this afternoon with some 150 properties affected after a contractor damaged a main.

Auckland Councillor Josephine Bartley shared a message from Watercare on Facebook saying water in Glen Innes was without water in some streets after damage to a key pipe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand