Three major North Shore suburbs are struggling for water tonight after a water main burst. Photo / Watercare

According to the Watercare website, it was reported at 1:45pm and the estimated restoration time is 12am Thursday.

Local councillor Richard Hills said Watercare informed him the burst is “complex”.

“As it’s on a main transmission line so the disruption to the network is wider than usual on a break like this,” he wrote.

“The Watercare team are arranging for water tankers planned to be stationed at 22 Potter Ave and 46 Raleigh Rd, however I’m not sure of the timeframe for them being onsite at this point.

“Please check in on neighbours and friends who may need drinking water if you are able to give them assistance.”

Watercare technicians are on site to rectify the issue. Photo / Facebook

A local Northcote movie theatre, Bridgeway Cinema, said it had to make the decision to cancel sessions tonight because of the water issue.

“Unfortunately, we have had to close tonight due to a burst water main in Northcote, which has affected the water in the whole area,” it posted.

“Due to health and safety risks, we are cancelling all further sessions tonight.”

More to come.

