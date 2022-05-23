Waka Kotahi says all images taken as part of the six month trial will be deleted within 48 hours, except for a "small number of anonymised" images kept for reporting purposes. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A safety camera trial monitoring how many people drive while using their mobile phones or while not wearing seatbelts will start tomorrow in Auckland.

Waka Kotahi says no enforcement action will be taken during the trial and no motorists will receive infringement notices, warnings or any other communication from the transport agency as a result of the trial.

The six-month trial will operate across two Auckland state highways and one local road and all images taken will be deleted within 48 hours, except for "a small number of anonymised images" kept for reporting purposes.

The agency said the trial is the first of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand.

While mobile phone use while driving and seatbelt wearing were well-known issues, the agency did not have accurate information about the scale of them.

In a Tweet, Waka Kotahi said the trial would provide useful insight into these issues and test the technology itself.

From tomorrow, across three Auckland locations, we're trialing safety cameras to get a better understanding of how many people drive while using their mobile phones, and how many people don’t wear their seatbelts: https://t.co/EyBgjJfyGi pic.twitter.com/pzqHTL1e9K — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 23, 2022

The trial is part of Road to Zero, the country's road safety strategy, which includes encouraging people to make good choices on the roads, such as not using their phones while driving and wearing seatbelts, the agency said.

According to Waka Kotahi, on average, one person is killed every day on New Zealand roads while another seven are seriously injured.

The vision of the "Road to Zero" strategy is to have no one killed or seriously injured in road crashes in New Zealand.

Waka Kotahi said a privacy impact assessment of the trial had been carried out and the agency had worked with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to "address all privacy matters".