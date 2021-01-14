Auckland viaduct restaurant shines in Restaurant Hub's top 25 list

An online restaurant booking site has revealed its most popular restaurants of 2020. Photo / File

An Auckland viaduct restaurant caught the interest of Kiwis online last year, with more than 900,000 views on a restaurant booking site.

Restaurant Hub has revealed the most popular eateries on its site in 2020 by the number of views they harvested.

Nestled on Auckland's waterfront, Soul Bar and Bistro was crowned the most popular, with 908,862 online views.

The restaurant was taken over by management company Nourish Group in 2018, which also owns its competitor Euro, which was number 16 on the list.

With more than 700,000 views, the next most-popular eatery on Restaurant Hub was another Auckland central hotspot, The Grove, which opened in 2004.

Attention to detail and table side theatre. Scampi with tomato, lovage and Yuzu. #TheGroveNZ #TheGroveRestaurant... Posted by The Grove Restaurant on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Bodrum Market in Auckland's Newmarket was third on the list, while Chow in Wellington was fourth.

With more than 630,000 online views, Cafe Hanoi in Auckland's Britomart was fifth, while capital city restaurants Logan Brown, Charley Noble and The Old Quarter took places six to eight.

Auckland's Elliott Stables and Wellington's Hippopotamus rounded out the top 10.

Of the top 25 list, 12 spots are taken by Wellington restaurants, nine by Auckland restaurants and four by Christchurch restaurants.

The highest placed Christchurch restaurant was Fiddlesticks Bar.

Hamilton restaurants made an appearance on the longer top 100 list, including Iguana, Mexico Hamilton, Chim Choo Ree, Little India Hamilton, Breakers Restaurant Hamilton and Lone Star Hamilton.

Restaurant Hub's top 25 most popular restaurants by online views

1. Soul Bar & Bistro - Auckland

2. The Grove - Auckland

3. Bodrum Market - Auckland

4. Chow - Wellington

5. Cafe Hanoi - Auckland

6. Logan Brown - Wellington

7. Charley Noble - Wellington

8. The Old Quarter - Wellington

9. Elliott Stables - Auckland

10. Hippopotamus - Wellington

11. Great India - Wellington

12. Ela Cuisine - Elliott Stables - Auckland

13. Dockside - Wellington

14. Fiddlesticks Bar - Christchurch

15. Floriditas - Wellington

16. Euro - Auckland

17. Baduzzi - Auckland

18. Hummingbird Eatery & Bar - Wellington

19. One80 - Wellington

20. Sid at The French Cafe - Auckland

21. King Of Snake - Christchurch

22. Spice Paragon Victoria Street - Christchurch

23. Mumbaiwala - Christchurch

24. Olive - Wellington

25. Siem Reap - Wellington