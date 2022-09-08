St John and police were called to the incident on Rangatira Rd in Beach Haven just before 6pm. Photo / Google

Two people have been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Auckland's North Shore.

Emergency services rushed to Rangatira Rd after being alerted to the incident just before 6pm.

St John said three vehicles were sent to Beach Haven at 5.53pm where two patients with serious injuries were treated. Both people were taken to Starship Hospital.

A police spokesperson said officers were speaking with those at the scene and making inquiries into the cause of the crash.

"Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on Rangatira Rd."