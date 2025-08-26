Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland Transport’s speed humps and the war on pedestrians – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Law student Sean O'Loughlin takes on Auckland Transport and wins, with the court ruling $667k speed bumps were unlawfully installed. Video / Herald NOW
Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • A High Court judge has found in favour of a law student who took Auckland Transport to court.
  • The case concerned speed humps and a raised pedestrian crossing.
  • The traffic-calming measures were introduced in the Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach.

Congratulations to Sean O’Loughlin? He’s the 20-year-old law student who took Auckland Transport to the High Court for ignoring its own rules and won. Impressive. Every Goliath deserves its David.

But what was this victory? At issue were three speed humps and a raised pedestrian crossing on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save