Tramways Auckland Union’s president Gary Froggatt, who has held his job for 50 years, said people not paying for fares was part of the problem.
“It really all started with Covid, the number of assaults and the severity of the assaults got worse,” he said.
“I don’t know why that is. Mainly, it’s a problem with passengers who don’t want to pay their fares.”
Drivers can now process no-fare transactions if someone refuses to pay which will then be sent to AT to investigate if there is a recurring pattern on a specific route.
Van der Putten feels the violence reflects “complex social problems” influenced by factors such as the high cost of living and public transport fares being waived during Covid.
“One of the huge things we see is that fare evasion aspect and how that can escalate into other behaviours,” she said.
Van der Putten said addressing unprovoked violence was “tricky” due to the daily volume of bus trips.
There are more than 2500 bus drivers in Auckland with 13,500 bus services operating daily.
“I think coming out of Covid and lockdowns, the anti-social behaviour has been huge comparative to what we saw pre-Covid,” van der Putten said.
“It’s not unique to us ... I talk regularly to our international peers and it’s been globally.”
Froggatt thought live CCTV cameras were an “excellent idea”.
“We can’t wait for it to be rolled out to all the other buses,” he said.
“What we’ve found is sometimes when offenders see drivers calling on the radio they then attack.
“Now they [bus drivers] don’t have to say anything.”
Are we now being watched on buses?
Van der Putten said for the trial, the cameras will be viewed by the operator upon activation by the driver.
The Privacy Commissioner’s office said it did not work with Auckland Transport on the trial but says agencies can only collect personal information from CCTV, like footage of someone, that is necessary for a reason connected to their functions or activities.
Businesses are advised to collect the least amount of personal information possible from CCTV.
If someone asks for a recording of themselves from CCTV, organisations will need to be able to respond to that request.
Froggatt said he would tell passengers worried about privacy or being watched from a bus depot that it was “for your safety”.
“If we can hone in on some of these people we may be able to eliminate some of the offenders,” he said.
Van der Putten said there were stickers on all buses alerting passengers that CCTV was operating.
On its website, the Privacy Commissioner says signage must tell people they are being recorded and be clear about who owns and operates the CCTV system.
In Auckland, there were cases of company management carrying out investigations into drivers after assaults, Froggatt said.
“It’s unfair that they target the driver ... I don’t have an objection to the investigation, in fact we welcome it, but it’s got to be treated in a humane manner.”
At the time, Kinetic NZ’s McKeefry said the drivers had reported the incidents immediately through the proper channels and the company responded in line with established support protocols.
“Most passengers treat our drivers with the respect they deserve, but we are seeing an increase in aggressive and violent behaviour and that is simply not acceptable,” McKeefry said.
Eva de Jong is a New Zealand Herald reporter covering general news for the daily newspaper, Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday. She was previously a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle, covering health stories and general news.