Auckland Transport trialling live CCTV cameras in 70 buses to help curb driver assaults

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Across Auckland, buses will be getting livestreaming CCTV technology that enables operators to watch assaults in real time. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Transport (AT) is fitting more than 70 buses with live CCTV cameras, amid a surge in violent attacks on drivers.

The new technology will allow a driver to silently press a button to alert a CCTV operator to watch a potential assault or abusive behaviour.

The

