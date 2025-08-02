An Auckland bus driver was taken to hospital following an assault by three young people. Photo / Alex Burton

Bus driver assaulted in Central Auckland taken to hospital with facial injury

An Auckland bus driver was taken to hospital following an assault by three young people. Photo / Alex Burton

A bus driver was taken to hospital with a facial injury after an assault by three young people in the Auckland CBD.

The attack happened around 2.30pm yesterday while the driver was sitting in a stationary bus in Britomart.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with a laceration above his eye.

The alleged attackers, who were apprehended by nearby community police officers, will be referred to Youth Aid, Police said.