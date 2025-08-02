Bus driver assaulted in Central Auckland taken to hospital with facial injury
By Lochlan Lineham
An Auckland bus driver was taken to hospital following an assault by three young people. Photo / Alex Burton
A bus driver was taken to hospital with a facial injury after an assault by three young people in the Auckland CBD.
The attack happened around 2.30pm yesterday while the driver was sitting in a stationary bus in Britomart.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital with
a laceration above his eye.
The alleged attackers, who were apprehended by nearby community police officers, will be referred to Youth Aid, Police said.