Auckland Transport to start fining motorists on T2 lane in Albany

The T2 lane outside Albany Senior High School. Photo / Auckland Transport

Motorists have 10 days to get to grips with a T2 lane in Albany before Auckland Transport starts using CCTV cameras to ping them with a $150 fine.



The T2 lane - for two or more people in a vehicle - is outside Albany Senior High School on Albany Highway.



CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor vehicles during the lane's Monday to Friday peak hours of 7am-10am and 3pm-7pm.



Drivers who use the lane incorrectly have been issued with a warning letter but after February 8 will be fined $150 if they drive in the lane more than 50m.

Parking services and compliance general manager John Strawbridge said AT's role is to provide a safe and efficient transport network that keeps people and freight moving.

"The demand for transport in Auckland keeps growing but the capacity of our roads is constrained by the space available.

"One of the ways we manage this is by providing ways for the same road space to carry more people, like converting a general traffic lane to a bus or transit lane."

He said remote monitoring of bus and transit lanes allows AT to provide a more consistent way to enforce the rules without the need for staff to stand at the side of the road for long periods.

Strawbridge said busy lanes such as Khyber Pass in Newmarket have more than 99 per cent compliance.

In May last year, the Herald reported AT pocketed an extra $2.2 million in fines from motorists in just three months after extending the restrictions on poorly painted bus lane on Khyber Pass Rd to include non-peak hours.