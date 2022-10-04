Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Auckland Transport asks Minister to 'urgently' review immigration settings as bus driver shortage bites

Georgina Campbell
By
3 mins to read
Auckland Transport is currently 471 bus drivers short. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport is currently 471 bus drivers short. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Transport, Environment Canterbury, and Greater Wellington Regional Council say immigration settings need to be urgently reviewed to address the country's bus driver shortage.

The chairpersons of the three organisations have penned a joint letter

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.