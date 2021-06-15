Auckland train lines cancelled or delayed after vehicle crashes into bridge

Trains across the Southern and Onehunga are cancelled or delayed today. Photo / File

Train commuters in Auckland are warned of cancellations or delays on services today after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.

Emergency services are responding to the crash where a vehicle has struck an overhead bridge near Ellerslie.

Southern and Onehunga line trains disruptions - Trains across the Southern and Onehunga lines are cancelled or delayed due to a bridge struck by a vehicle near Ellerslie. Please refer to Train Line Status on AT mobile app for more information and updates. ^KY pic.twitter.com/DIXkfpC52m — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 15, 2021

Auckland Transport has issued an alert on its travel alerts page on Twitter.

Train commuters are advised to refer to the train line status on their Auckland Transport mobile app for more information and updates.

It is not yet known whether anyone involved in the crash has been injured.