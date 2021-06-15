Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland train lines cancelled or delayed after vehicle crashes into bridge

Trains across the Southern and Onehunga are cancelled or delayed today. Photo / File

Train commuters in Auckland are warned of cancellations or delays on services today after a vehicle crashed into a bridge.

Emergency services are responding to the crash where a vehicle has struck an overhead bridge near Ellerslie.

Auckland Transport has issued an alert on its travel alerts page on Twitter.

Train commuters are advised to refer to the train line status on their Auckland Transport mobile app for more information and updates.

It is not yet known whether anyone involved in the crash has been injured.