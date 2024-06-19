Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

Auckland’s rail network has been blasted as “third world” after fresh disruptions today which saw services across the entire network suspended for about seven hours, throwing commuters’ travel plans into chaos.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson says Aucklanders cannot rely on trains and has called for the myriad agencies which operate, maintain and own the city’s railways and services to work together to solve the compounding problems.

“Respectfully, I’ve been to a few third world countries and I’ve seen their trains - and at least they actually operate.”

Auckland Transport (AT) said there was an issue with track points near Middlemore about 7.30am. Kiwirail said the issue was fixed about 10am but trains only began running again about 2pm. Frustrated commuters were forced to find alternative travel options during the disruption.

Delays and cancellations remained this evening, causing further misery for passengers.

It comes amid a strike by two groups of workers who maintain and operate the city’s trains. Timetables have been slashed to 20-minute frequencies due to the strikes.

It also follows disruptions earlier this year, including when trains were suspended due to tracks being too hot and when rail signals went down.

The Auckland Ratepayers Alliance said AT was “gaslighting” the city when chief executive Dean Kimpton told said publicly last week that AT’s operations worked well 99 per cent of the time.

“[Kimpton] would have us believe that Auckland Transport not working is a 1 per cent phenomenon,” Alliance spokesman Sam Warren said.

“AT is taking us all for mugs as the city’s transport network reaches third-world status.”

Simpson echoed those comments.

She called for Mayor Wayne Brown to pull different agencies together to sort out the ongoing issues.

“You’ve got to admit our train services have been undeniably unreliable this year. We’ve had hot tracks, signal issues and trains down during peak times multiple times, for multiple reasons. We’ve had industrial actions, we’ve still got it, and we’ve had screeching trains. You name it,” Simpson said.

Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson is fed up with constant issues with the city's trains - she says the myriad agencies operating the network need to work together. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“I feel for Aucklanders who must be incredibly frustrated that they cannot rely on the train service. It’s a key part of Auckland’s public transport network and yet continuously, there have been disruptions and Aucklanders are having to find other ways of getting [around].

“It’s beyond a joke now, honestly. It’s just not acceptable.

“We’ve had the train tracks closed for months and yet we still have issues. It’s just got to be solved - and it has got to be solved now.

Simpson said the different agencies responsible for the city’s railways, Auckland One Rail, AT and Kiwirail, had to work together to fix the constant problems.

“At the end of the day, let’s hope the industrial action can get sorted. But let’s hope that the track and signal issues are solved once and for good.

“[If the network] works and can be reliable, then the networking and programming - the part that AT does - they can actually deliver what we need for Aucklanders.”

AT rail franchise manager Craig Inger said: “We appreciate this disruption is extremely frustrating for our customers and want a resolution to this industrial action as quickly as possible.”

He warned that industrial action was ongoing and there might be some further cancellations into the evening.

“Auckland One Rail has been in collective bargaining with the Rail and Maritime [Transport] Union of New Zealand and we are disappointed that it has come to industrial action, impacting many of our customers,” Inger said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.