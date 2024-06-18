Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

Train services on Auckland’s Eastern line have been suspended after a track fault during rush hour in South Auckland.

An Auckland Transport (AT) spokesman said the fault occurred near Middlemore at around 7.30am.

It was not known when the problem would be fixed, and AT was warning of “significant delays” for commuters.

AT’s website showed that the fault was also causing delays and cancellations on the Southern and Western lines.

Queues of passengers have started to file out of Newmarket Station after being caught up in the unexpected disruption.