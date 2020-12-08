Auckland traffic: Twin Harbour Bridge crashes causing lengthy delays

The crash is blocking two right lanes northbound in St Marys Bay. Image / NZTA

Motorists heading north out of Auckland are facing even longer delays after a second Harbour Bridge crash.

A tailback was already apparent after a crash in the northbound lanes leading up to Auckland Harbour Bridge with NZTA urging commuters to consider using the Northwestern motorway ring route.

Now a second crash has occurred on the bridge itself.

A crash is blocking lane 2 (of 4) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Tow services are on route. Expect delays.

The earlier incident, involving a car and a motorbike, blocked the two right-hand northbound lanes between the Fanshawe St and Curran St onramps.

The first crash was fullly cleared by 11.30am, according to the NZTA, but the crash on the Harbour Bridge meant the delays through St Marys Bay back to Spaghetti Junction continued.

The advised motorists to allow extra time and consider using the Northwestern Motorway instead.

Auckland Transport had warned passengers that they should expect delays to bus services because of the first crash.

NZTA's highway map showed traffic backed up all the way to Spaghetti Junction with the queue only moving about 4km/h in parts and a photo showed the long tail of traffic behind it.

A crash is blocking two right lanes northbound in St Marys Bay, prior to the Akl Harbour Bridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays from Spaghetti Jctn.

"A crash is blocking two right lanes northbound in St Marys Bay, prior to the Akl Harbour Bridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays from Spaghetti Jctn."

Two lanes north remain open, with the two right lanes still blocked northbound in St Marys Bay. Consider using SH16/18 from City to Albany or allow extra time for delays heading north through the Spaghetti Jctn area.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the first crash at 10.10am involving a car and a motorbike. One person had reported moderate to minor injuries.