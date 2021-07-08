Auckland traffic: Truck breakdown blocking two lanes on Northern Motorway

A truck has broken down on the Northern motorway just after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp. Image / Google

A truck breakdown straddling two lanes of Auckland's Northern Motorway is causing delays this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident after it was reported shortly before 9.30am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency alerted the situation at 9.30am and said the truck was blocking the left and middle north-bound lanes just after the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp.

Motorists were told to: "Pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays."

A traffic camera image of the scene shows the small truck sitting horizontally across the north-bound lanes.

A police vehicle can be seen some metres behind what appears to be a second truck blocking the site in a bid to warn traffic coming from behind.