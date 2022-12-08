Some train commuters in Auckland will be affected by delays and cancellations on the Western Line this morning. Photo / File

Auckland train commuters are being advised to expect delays and cancellations to some services this morning due to a track issue.

Auckland Transport issued an alert early this morning saying all services on the Western Line will only be operating between Swanson and Avondale until further notice because of a track infrastructure issue between Grafton and Morningside.

However, shortly after 7am, the alert was updated saying Western Line services will now only be operating between Swanson and New Lynn, West Auckland, until further notice.

“Expect delays (and) cancellations to Western Line services,” authorities said.

Those who catch the ferry may also be affected by cancellations early this morning, due to bad weather conditions.

The 7.30am Auckland to Gulf Harbour and 8.30am Gulf Harbour to Auckland services will be replaced by taxi services today.