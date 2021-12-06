Auckland traffic: Three people injured in State Highway 1 crash at Puhoi - motorists urged to delay travel

State Highway 1 is blocked in both directions in the Puhoi area due to a crash. Image / Google

Three people have been injured - one critically - in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland.

Emergency services are responding to the incident just north of Hungry Creek Rd, SH1, near the Puhoi area. The crash was reported shortly before 8am.

Of the three people injured, one is said to be in a critical condition. Another suffered serious injuries while the third suffered moderate injuries in the crash, police said.

Motorists in the area are asked to delay their journey as a section of the highway has been closed off.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said shortly before 9am that the serious crash has closed SH1 in both directions in Puhoi.

"Delay your journey or consider using (the) alternative route via SH16."

St John said paramedics treated three patients. Two were then taken to "various destinations" - understood to be hospitals.