Auckland traffic: Serious crash in Mt Wellington, traffic congested on Southern Motorway

A multi-car crash is blocking northbound lanes near the Mt Wellington on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway is slow-moving after a multi-vehicle crash near Mt Wellington.

NZ Transport Agency are urging drivers to slow down past the crash scene and avoid the area if possible.

An NZTA alert at 2.45pm said the crash was blocking northbound lanes near the Mt Wellington on-ramp.

"Traffic is slow in both directions, please avoid the area if possible or expect delays."

As of 3.30pm, emergency services were still working to clear the scene.