A small scrub fire is causing delays on Auckland's north-western motorway just after St Lukes Rd early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A small scrub fire is causing delays on Auckland's north-western motorway just after St Lukes Rd early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A small fire on a section of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway caused some delays on the network early this morning.

Emergency services responded to the scene after reports of an incident just after 7am.

"A small scrub fire has the right east-bound lane closed just prior to Bond St overbridge after St Lukes Rd."

Drivers are being told to merge with care to pass as a result.

People planning to travel in the area this morning are also told to expect delays until lanes are re-opened.

The fire closed the right east-bound lane for some time before authorities announced that the fire had been extinguished just before 7.30am.

"All lanes east now available again," Waka Kotahi NZTA said.