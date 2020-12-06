Auckland traffic: Rush hour chaos after two crashes on southern motorway

Two crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing lengthy delays during rush hour this morning.
Motorists travelling to South Auckland from the city centre, North Shore or West Auckland are being urged to use the Waterview Tunnel route instead, as authorities work to clear the area.
Emergency services are still at the scene of a crash reported about 7am - in which a vehicle rolled near the southeastern highway off-ramp.
The latest update, at 7.50am, said two south-bound lanes remain blocked and "long delays are occurring".
"Delay your journey or consider using State Highway 20 via Waterview Tunnel to head south," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter.
Another crash on the same southbound stretch is now causing delays closer to the city - between Khyber Pass Rd and Gillies Ave.
The incident is blocking the far right fast lane and, again, people are being warned to "expect further delays".