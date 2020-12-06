Auckland traffic: Rush hour chaos after two crashes on southern motorway

A crash is blocking several lanes on the southern motorway near Penrose. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Two crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing lengthy delays during rush hour this morning.

Motorists travelling to South Auckland from the city centre, North Shore or West Auckland are being urged to use the Waterview Tunnel route instead, as authorities work to clear the area.

Emergency services are still at the scene of a crash reported about 7am - in which a vehicle rolled near the southeastern highway off-ramp.

UPDATE 8:35AM

Two lanes south remain blocked near the #SH1 South Eastern Hwy off-ramp. With only one lane south available long delays are occurring. Delay your journey or consider using #SH20 via Waterview Tunnel to head south. ^TPhttps://t.co/JOIMfO7Cgi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 6, 2020

The latest update, at 7.50am, said two south-bound lanes remain blocked and "long delays are occurring".

"Delay your journey or consider using State Highway 20 via Waterview Tunnel to head south," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:05AM

A crash is blocking the two right lanes southbound just prior to the off-ramps to South Eastern Hwy and Mt Wellington Hwy. Pass with extra care and expect long delays this morning. Consider delaying your journey south. ^TP pic.twitter.com/X36NsRcRD0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 6, 2020

Another crash on the same southbound stretch is now causing delays closer to the city - between Khyber Pass Rd and Gillies Ave.

The incident is blocking the far right fast lane and, again, people are being warned to "expect further delays".