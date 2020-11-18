Auckland traffic: Road closed after serious Penrose crash, three injured

Firefighters had to cut free a person trapped in a serious crash on a busy road Auckland road this morning.
Neilson St in Penrose is closed between Church St and Captain Springs Rd after a car and truck collided.
Traffic is building and motorists are being warned to expect congestion in the area as police investigate the early morning smash.
Police said three people had injuries described as being moderate-to-serious and were being taken to hospital.
St John Ambulance said one person was in a critical condition and a second was suffering serious injuries.
Motorists are being warned to avoid the area with diversions in place, including for buses.
Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Craig Dally said a motorist was trapped in the wreckage of one of the crashed vehicles.
Fire crews were presently working to get the injured person out using cutting equipment.
Dally said there was also another person injured in the crash.
The accident happened at 6am.
A police spokesman said authorities were working to re-open the road as quickly as possible. However, the road was expected to be closed for some time.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.