Auckland traffic: Road closed after serious Penrose crash, three injured

A serious accident has closed a section of Neilson St in Penrose this morning. Image / Google Maps

Firefighters had to cut free a person trapped in a serious crash on a busy road Auckland road this morning.

Neilson St in Penrose is closed between Church St and Captain Springs Rd after a car and truck collided.

Traffic is building and motorists are being warned to expect congestion in the area as police investigate the early morning smash.

UPDATE 7:00AM

This section of Neilson St is expected to remain closed for some time this morning as NZ Police conduct a serious crash investigation. Congestion is building. Please avoid travel to this area (Penrose & Onehunga) if possible. ^TP https://t.co/XSxc8edUm7 — AT Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 18, 2020

Police said three people had injuries described as being moderate-to-serious and were being taken to hospital.

St John Ambulance said one person was in a critical condition and a second was suffering serious injuries.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area with diversions in place, including for buses.

NEILSON ST, PENROSE - ROAD CLOSED - 6:20AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Neilson St, between Church St and Captain Springs Rd, is now CLOSED. Diversions are in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. Please avoid this area or expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/zfR3B21JZV — AT Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 18, 2020

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Craig Dally said a motorist was trapped in the wreckage of one of the crashed vehicles.

Fire crews were presently working to get the injured person out using cutting equipment.

Dally said there was also another person injured in the crash.

The accident happened at 6am.

A police spokesman said authorities were working to re-open the road as quickly as possible. However, the road was expected to be closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.