Auckland commuters face extensive delays this morning after a police incident closed part of the Northwestern Motorway.
Police are at an incident near Royal Rd, in Massey.
7.10am update
Authorities say one lane heading towards the city, coming from Westgate, has since been opened. However, all lanes heading towards Westgate remain closed as of just after 7am.
One motorist heading to work in the city said she had been stuck on the Westgate turn-off trying to get onto the motorway for about 45 minutes.
"Traffic is absolutely crawling."
Diversions are in place but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that northbound lanes are closed between Massey and Westgate.
Commuters are warned to avoid the area or face long delays, with delays predicted in both directions.
Real-time traffic maps on Google show heavy congestion in both directions and motorists heading out this morning are encouraged to delay travel time or seek alternative routes.
MORE TO COME