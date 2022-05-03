How police plan to crack down on gangs, body found in search for missing Kiwi and another potential shake-up to Auckland’s transport in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

How police plan to crack down on gangs, body found in search for missing Kiwi and another potential shake-up to Auckland’s transport in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland commuters face extensive delays this morning after a police incident closed part of the Northwestern Motorway.

Police are at an incident near Royal Rd, in Massey.

Long delays are predicted. Photo / Waka Kotahi

7.10am update

Authorities say one lane heading towards the city, coming from Westgate, has since been opened. However, all lanes heading towards Westgate remain closed as of just after 7am.

One motorist heading to work in the city said she had been stuck on the Westgate turn-off trying to get onto the motorway for about 45 minutes.

"Traffic is absolutely crawling."

Diversions are in place but Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that northbound lanes are closed between Massey and Westgate.

Commuters are warned to avoid the area or face long delays, with delays predicted in both directions.

A police incident is causing heavy congestion on Auckland's Northwestern motorway this morning. Image / Google

Real-time traffic maps on Google show heavy congestion in both directions and motorists heading out this morning are encouraged to delay travel time or seek alternative routes.

UPDATE 6:30AM

Please plan ahead if you do intend on using the #SH16 Northwestern Mwy this morning, as delays are likely in both directions. Consider using an alt route if possible. ^MF https://t.co/pgNEnTUf5j — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 3, 2022

MORE TO COME