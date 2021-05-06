Auckland traffic: Person injured in Grafton Bridge fall, motorway delays

Emergency services rushed to Grafton Bridge - on the outskirts of the Auckland CBD - after a person fell off the bridge. Image / NZTA

A person has been injured in a fall from Auckland's Grafton Bridge, which forced the closure of the Northwestern Motorway on-ramp.

Emergency services rushed to Grafton Bridge - on the outskirts of the Auckland CBD - after a person fell off the bridge early this afternoon.

Police said the person had fallen from the bridge onto the Northwestern Motorway.

They have been rushed to the nearby Auckland City Hospital with what were initially described as serious injuries. Police later said the person's injuries were moderate.

The Grafton Rd southbound on-ramp to State Highway 1 was reduced to one lane and re-opened at 12.45pm.