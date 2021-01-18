Auckland traffic: Northwestern Motorway gridlocked after rush-hour crash

The view of traffic heading into the city on the Northwestern Motorway from Lincoln Rd, Henderson. Photo / NZTA

Two lanes are closed on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a motorbike crash, causing a major traffic jam during the morning rush.

Commuters are being warned to delay their journey to work this morning or allow extra time, with lanes of vehicles stretching kilometres back to Hobsonville Rd.

One commuter sitting in traffic said estimated time to travel into central Auckland from Massey was an hour.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said two lanes on the motorway were closed while wreckage was removed and the road cleared.

The crash happened in the right-hand lane on the Causeway around 7.45am, blocking traffic heading into the city for work.



Police said only a motorbike was involved in the accident. The rider suffered minor injuries and was being checked over by St John staff.

A photo of the crash scene showed drivers standing near cars parked on the motorway's fast lane with four lanes of traffic banked up behind.

SH1 NORTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 7:45AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound on the Causeway, after Rosebank Rd on-ramp. Expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/7qryVx8cnJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 18, 2021

Live traffic maps show traffic banking up to Te Atatu, inching at snail's pace before hitting gridlock.

NZTA advised motorists to expect delays until the accident, which happened just after the Rosebank Rd on-ramp, was cleared.