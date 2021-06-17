Auckland traffic: Motorists warned of early morning foggy conditions

Motorists heading into downtown Auckland may be affected by low cloud and foggy conditions this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Foggy conditions and low cloud around parts of Auckland - including in the city - are expected to affect traffic this morning.

Aucklanders are waking up to a crisp morning, with a temperature of about 10C just before 6.30am.

Those heading into town early on would have been met with foggy conditions that weather authorities say will be around until about 9am to 10am today.

The MetService said its systems showed fog north of the Harbour Bridge and again near the Manukau Harbour.

Fog is also affecting parts of Whenuapai, just west of the city.

Meteorologist Andy Best said the fog-like conditions closer to town and on the motorways heading into the city from the west and south are actually very low cloud.

It may affect traffic - particularly the early morning rush as the low cloud and fog are not expected to lift until about mid-morning, he said.

Real-time traffic cameras on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website show foggy conditions on the Northwestern Motorway (SH16) - including around Lincoln Rd and towards Pātiki Rd heading towards the city.

SH18 on Trig Rd also appears to be affected by fog.

Fog on State Highway 18 Trig Road, Auckland. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZTA has not issued any official warnings about the conditions.

A crash was reported on the Southern Motorway at 6.15am. The circumstances of the crash are not yet known, but it caused huge congestion just after the Redoubt Rd on-ramp in Manukau.

Despite the fog affecting parts of the city, the skies around the airport remain clear and therefore no flights are expected to be affected.

UPDATE 6:20AM

This crash quickly moved clear of lanes. ^TPhttps://t.co/TUtUKbtxJW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 17, 2021

Those in Hamilton and parts of the Waikato are also seeing foggy conditions first thing today.

MetService says that is expected to clear to become a fine day later this morning. A temperature high of 15C and overnight low of 8C is forecast in Hamilton today.