Auckland traffic: Harbour Bridge strong wind warning, motorists urged to take care

Motorists heading over the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning are being warned to take extra care due to strong wind gusts whipping through the area.
Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland issued the warning about intermittent wind gusts at 6.40am, saying those in high-sided vehicles and motorcycles especially needed to be vigilant.
"Please obey speed signs and maintain a safe following distance," the statement said.
More to come