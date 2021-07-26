Auckland traffic: Harbour Bridge strong wind warning, motorists urged to take care

Motorists are being urged to take care driving over the Harbour Bridge this morning. Photo / NZTA

Motorists are being urged to take care driving over the Harbour Bridge this morning. Photo / NZTA

Motorists heading over the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning are being warned to take extra care due to strong wind gusts whipping through the area.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland issued the warning about intermittent wind gusts at 6.40am, saying those in high-sided vehicles and motorcycles especially needed to be vigilant.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 6:40AM

Due to intermittent strong wind gusts extra care is currently required on the Harbour Bridge, especially for high-sided vehicles & motorcycles. Please obey speed signs and maintain a safe following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Kf4o5L0OCj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 26, 2021

"Please obey speed signs and maintain a safe following distance," the statement said.

- More to come