Auckland traffic: Harbour Bridge crash causing delays

A crash is causing delays on the Auckland Harbour Bridge early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the incident, which road authorities reported at 8am.

The crash is blocking one of five city-bound lanes.

A crash is blocking lane 2 (of 5) citybound on the Harbour Bridge currently. Pass with care and expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/IWFkgsCMGj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 9, 2020

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert to motorists on Twitter saying: "Pass with care and expect delays this morning."

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

A traffic camera image shows a long line of vehicles behind the incident already.