The crash is blocking the middle northbound lane. Image / NZTA

A crash is causing long delays on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

Motorists are urged to expect delays northbound because of a crash in the middle lane heading towards the bridge just after the Curran St on-ramp.

Transport authorities alerted the crash at 7.45am.

An image captured on traffic cameras shows at least two vehicles involved.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged drivers to "pass with care" as the middle lane is blocked.