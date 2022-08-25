Wild weather and crashes have caused gridlock on Auckland's motorways this afternoon.
The left southbound lane on SH1 just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway off-ramp was blocked due to flooding, Waka Kotahi NZTA tweeted.
Response crews were at the scene to clear the excess water. The lanes are now all clear, according to Waka Kotahi.
On SH20, all southbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway were "temporarily blocked" just before the Dominion Rd off-ramp so that debris from a crash could be cleared.
At 5.15pm, Waka Kotahi reported the debris had been cleared and the motorway lanes were open.
Flooding closed southbound lanes on the Southern Motorway at Greenlane and slowed traffic at the Bader Drive off-ramp in Māngere.
According to Waka Kotahi, crews cleared the right lane of flooding just after the Greenlane off-ramp but the left lane was also closed due to a similar issue.
Motorists were also asked to take care on SH20A at the Bader Drive off-ramp after flooding limited access. Flooding is now clear.
Further north, a crash blocked the right westbound lane prior to the Greenhithe Bridge, with motorists asked to expect delays.
At 6.10pm, Waka Kotahi reported that the right westbound lane remained blocked at the Tauhinu Rd overbridge. An additional crash blocked the left westbound lane before the Greenhithe Rd off-ramp.
The crash is now clear, but Waka Kotahi is warning that some congestion may still be present on SH18.
High winds have also forced motorists to reduce speeds on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.
Speed limits on the bridge have dropped from 80km/h as strong gusts barrel through Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.
Auckland is currently under a strong wind and heavy rain watch.
Waka Kotahi warned motorists to "be prepared for surface water and possible flooding across the Auckland Motorway network" during the afternoon commute.
Waka Kotahi warned the conditions might worsen in the coming hours, to the point where lanes would need to close on the bridge.
It advised those on motorcycles and high-sided vehicles to take extra caution crossing the bridge.
MetService has issued alerts that cover the top of the country, with rain fuelled by a tropical jetstream expected to fall until this evening.
Across the Auckland region a brief period of heavy rain is forecast with the possibility of amounts approaching warning criteria in some parts.
Bay of Plenty and the ranges north of Gisborne, as well as Mt Taranaki and Tasman west of Motueka are also under heavy rain watches.
Auckland and Northland are under a strong wind watch, with both regions likely to experience gales across the afternoon.