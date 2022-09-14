Emergency services are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on a busy Auckland motorway this morning. Video / Caleb Purcell

Emergency services are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on a busy Auckland motorway this morning. Video / Caleb Purcell

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Auckland motorway early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Greenhithe Bridge on State Highway 18, Upper Harbour motorway, about 7.30am.

St John said two of the injured have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The other three had minor injuries.

9am update - road reopened

Road authorities said the road is now fully reopened after two eastbound lanes were blocked as emergency crews worked at the site.

Motorists, however, are still being told to expect delays as congestion eases through the area.

FINAL UPDATE 8:55AM #SH18 has reopened again on the Greenhithe Bridge, following an earlier multi-vehicle crash. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/OacNFgbsVy — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 14, 2022

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Earlier, witnesses said numerous fire engines and ambulances were on the bridge.

The crash caused heavy traffic congestion, as cars slowly passed the scene.

Witnesses reported just before 8am that traffic was at a standstill.