The crash has blocked one lane on the Puhinui Rd off-ramp. Photo / NZTA

A crash on the Southwestern Motorway is causing delays for Auckland commuters this morning.

The incident has blocked one lane on the Puhinui Rd southbound off-ramp, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

It was causing some delays for southbound traffic on State Highway 20, and commuters were told to allow extra time if travelling through the area.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 7:25AM

A crash is blocking one lane on the Puhinui Rd southbound off-ramp - and causing some delays for southbound traffic on #SH20 through the area. Take care and allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/6VvTDxtkbI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 9, 2022

Traffic is now flowing on the Southern Motorway after emergency roadworks early this morning.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said at 6am that there was a damaged manhole cover just before the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp.

Two of the southbound lanes of the Southern Motorway were closed while maintenance work was carried out.