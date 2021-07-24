Auckland traffic delays: Harbour Bridge crash includes boat on trailer

A crash in a southbound lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge involving a boat on a trailer has reduced traffic to a crawl.
The crash occurred shortly before 1pm today near the height of the bridge in a citybound lane.
Images of the crash show a motorboat on a trailer having smashed into the rear window of a Subaru SUV.
Another car close behind the trailer appears stationary in the photos and also seems to be involved in the crash.
Police said at 1.45pm a tow truck was on the way to clear the damaged vehicles from the bridge.