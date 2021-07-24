Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland traffic delays: Harbour Bridge crash includes boat on trailer

A crash in a southbound lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge involving a boat on a trailer has reduced traffic to a crawl.

The crash occurred shortly before 1pm today near the height of the bridge in a citybound lane.

Images of the crash show a motorboat on a trailer having smashed into the rear window of a Subaru SUV.

Another car close behind the trailer appears stationary in the photos and also seems to be involved in the crash.

Police said at 1.45pm a tow truck was on the way to clear the damaged vehicles from the bridge.

Crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the southbound lanes on July 24, 2021. NZ Herald photo
