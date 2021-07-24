Auckland traffic delays: Harbour Bridge crash includes boat on trailer

The crash in a citybound lane includes a boat on a trailer.

A crash in a southbound lane of the Auckland Harbour Bridge involving a boat on a trailer has reduced traffic to a crawl.

The crash occurred shortly before 1pm today near the height of the bridge in a citybound lane.

Due to a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge a southbound lane is BLOCKED. Please expect delays through this area and pass the scene with care.

Images of the crash show a motorboat on a trailer having smashed into the rear window of a Subaru SUV.

Another car close behind the trailer appears stationary in the photos and also seems to be involved in the crash.

Police said at 1.45pm a tow truck was on the way to clear the damaged vehicles from the bridge.