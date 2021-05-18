Auckland traffic: Crash on southern motorway causing long delays

A crash is blocking part of Auckland's southern motorway near Te Irirangi Drive. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Emergency services are responding to a crash that is blocking part of Auckland's southern motorway.

The crash is blocking the two right lanes of the motorway just before the Te Irirangi Drive off-ramp, South Auckland.

Motorists are being urged to delay their travel time - or to avoid the motorway entirely.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Motorists are being told that vehicle recovery will take "some time" and lanes will therefore remain blocked.

UPDATE 9:25AM

Vehicle recovery will take some time this morning with lanes likely to remain blocked. #Akltraffic southbound is heavily congested from Princes St, with queues growing. Please DELAY YOUR JOURNEY, or use SH20 for journeys south. ^TPhttps://t.co/qnnVJQVHuU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 18, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert online just after 9am.

"Delay your journey or consider using SH20 for journeys south or expect long delays through the area."

Just before 9.30am, live traffic maps on Google showed the gridlock was now past Ōtāhuhu.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the traffic had become heavily congested from Princes St - with queues growing.

Traffic on the southern motorway is now backed up towards Ōtāhuhu after a crash just before Te Irirangi Drive, southbound. Image / Google

Meanwhile, west of the city, the Rosebank Rd off-ramp on the north-western motorway remains closed just before 10am.

Those in the area are told to use the Great North Rd or Te Atatū Rd off-ramps as alternative routes.

The Rosebank Rd off-ramp is currently closed to allow for emergency repairs to a damaged street light nearby.