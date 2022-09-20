A crash on Auckland's southern motorway, just after the Hill Rd on-ramp, is causing delays in the area early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway are being warned of delays after a crash early this morning.

Road authorities say there are delays on northbound lanes just after the Hill Rd on-ramp.

"An earlier crash is clear of northbound lanes...however, delays through this area should be expected until all vehicles are cleared," Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said just after 6am.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:05AM

An earlier crash is clear of northbound lanes after Hill Rd on-ramp, however delays through this area should be expected until all vehicles are cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/BOk4KxaM3M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 20, 2022

Traffic cameras show heavy congestion in the area. At least two vehicles involved in the crash are to the side of the motorway.

- More to come