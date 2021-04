The crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is causing long delays. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Commuters heading to Auckland's CBD on the Southern Motorway are advised to seek a alternative route to work this morning after a serious crash closed a lane.

The crash, after the Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp heading north, is causing long delays for drivers between Drury and Papatoetoe.

Waka Kotahi has advised commuters to consider an alternative route or be prepared for delays.