Auckland traffic: Crash in Epsom causing early delays

A child was injured in the crash. Photo / Tim McCready

Emergency services are responding to a crash in a busy part of central Auckland - and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

The crash is blocking northbound lanes on Manukau Rd, by Kipling Ave, in Epsom.

Auckland Transport issued an alert about the incident at 8.30am.

"Kipling Ave is blocked, with delays in both directions on Manukau Rd as emergency services attend," a statement said.

"Avoid this route or allow extra time for delays / diversions."

A passenger on a passing bus told the Herald a number of fire engines and police zoomed past about five minutes before they got to the scene of the crash.

"The car was upside down and there were quite a few fire engines. I couldn't see anyone in the vehicle."

He said he could not see emergency staff trying to remove anyone from the vehicle, but did spot what appeared to be a family standing nearby comforting each other.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Emergency services respond to the crash on Kipling Avenue. Photo / Tim McCready

Meanwhile, train commuters around the city can expect some delays early this morning after an issue on the network in the city centre.

Auckland Transport issued an alert at 7.46am telling people that the Onehunga Line is now cancelled between Britomart and Penrose in both directions.

"Delays and cancellations on the train network due to an earlier network issues at Britomart," a statement said.

Delays and cancellations on the train network due to an earlier network issues at Britomart. Western, Southern & Eastern Line services are now operating all the way to Britomart. Onehunga Line is cancelled between Britomart and Penrose in both directions. ^KY pic.twitter.com/adh2PZZUO0 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 12, 2021

Those using the Western, Southern and Eastern lines are being told that those are now all operating all the way to Britomart again.

However, at least one passenger reported that the Eastern line was not operating just before 8.30am and that people were being turned away from Panmure.

"Just got sent away from Panmure Station," the man wrote online.

"No app alert or anything - just a security guy when I already got to the station to usher people back out to the street."