Auckland traffic: Crash causing delays near Harbour Bridge

A two-car crash is causing delays for traffic near Auckland's Harbour Bridge.
The incident is blocking two of the northbound lanes in St Marys Bay.
Delays are expected all the way back to Spaghetti Junction.
NZTA has posted photo of the crash on Twitter showing a long tail of traffic back towards Victoria Park Tunnel.
"A crash is blocking two right lanes northbound in St Marys Bay, prior to the Akl Harbour Bridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays from Spaghetti Jctn."