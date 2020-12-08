Auckland traffic: Crash causing delays near Harbour Bridge

The crash is blocking two right lanes northbound in St Marys Bay. Image / NZTA

A two-car crash is causing delays for traffic near Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The incident is blocking two of the northbound lanes in St Marys Bay.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 10:10AM

A crash is blocking two right lanes northbound in St Marys Bay, prior to the Akl Harbour Bridge. Pass with extra care and expect delays from Spaghetti Jctn. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Gh5UFehd7u — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 8, 2020

Delays are expected all the way back to Spaghetti Junction.

NZTA has posted photo of the crash on Twitter showing a long tail of traffic back towards Victoria Park Tunnel.

