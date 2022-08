A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway has blocked two southbound lanes. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway has been brought to a halt following a crash near Greenlane.

The crash has blocked two southbound lanes near the Greenlane on-ramp.

Footage of the crash shows a number of cars, including one facing the wrong way, and a truck involved.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 12:05PM

A crash is blocking two southbound lanes after Greenlane on-ramp. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/2pbdQB1SGH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 30, 2022

Queues are quickly building on the motorway, with grid-locked queues across all lanes stretching back towards Newmarket.

Motorists have been urged to take care in the area and expect delays.