A crash is causing long delays on a busy stretch of the motorway network, in Auckland, early this morning.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene on State Highway 20, the Southwestern Motorway, after reports of a collision about 7am.

The crash is blocking the right southbound lane just before the Portage Rd overbridge after Massey Rd.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in its latest update, at 7.40am, that the incident is still blocking the road.

Tow services are due to arrive to remove the vehicle involved.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.

"Delay your journey via SH20 or allow extra time for long delays in the area."

