Big Gay Out at Point Chevalier's Coyle Park. Photo / Big Gay Out

Aucklanders should expect significant congestion in the Pt Chevalier area today as the Big Gay Out kicks off.

Auckland Transport (AT) said it will proactively manage congestion to keep people moving and advised attendees to plan ahead before they travel.

The LGBTQ festival ‘Big Gay Out’ is planned to start at 12pm at Coyle Park and will run into the evening.

AT director of public transport and active modes Stacey van der Putten said the event has the potential to cause significant congestion in the Pt Chevalier area.

“Drivers should bear in mind the ongoing roadworks in the area.

“Meola Road is closed to motorists from Garnet Rd, though we have made sure that both lanes of Pt Chevalier Road will be temporarily open for the event.”

Meola Rd and Pt Chevalier Rd are still open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Meola Rd is currently closed, which means some driving to the event will need to find an alternative route. Photo / Big Gay Out.

There will be parking restrictions in place near Coyle Park and there will be additional parking officers deployed, Van der Putten said.

“We’re advising attendees to plan how they’re going to get there and allow themselves plenty of time, so they can enjoy their day without the stress.

“AT’s 66 and Outer Link bus services stop close to the event. There’ll be extra buses on these services running more often to help people get there and back home.

“The 66 bus also services Mt Albert train station, making it a good option for train users.”

The event is also running its own ticketed buses from Karangahape Rd, Britomart and Henderson, but these do not accept AT HOP cards and tickets must be purchased online.

“Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) will also be monitoring the area proactively and will manage traffic light phasing to ease congestion where possible.”

The festival has been running in Auckland since 2000.