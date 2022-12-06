Some Auckland train services on the Eastern line are delayed or cancelled this morning. Photo / File

Some Auckland train services on the Eastern line are delayed or cancelled this morning. Photo / File

Auckland train commuters are being told to expect delays and cancellations on Eastern line and Southern line services.

Auckland Transport said around 8am this morning that all Onehunga services between Newmarket and Penrose have been cancelled until further notice.

The transport agency said a track has dropped between Panmure and Glen Innes.

“The Southern Line is now also experiencing delays. Continue to expect delays on the Eastern Line.”

Onehunga services are due to run as a shuttle service between Onehunga and Penrose and scheduled buses will be accepting paper train tickets.

Commuters are told to keep an eye on regular updates throughout the morning.

Motorists travelling south on central Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway are being advised to allow extra time for their travels following a crash this morning.

The crash was blocking the right southbound lane just after the Neilson St off-ramp but has now been cleared of the lane.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists via social media to allow for extra time as southbound delays through the area eased.

Authorities are also responding to reports of a truck breakdown that is blocking a southbound lane on SH1, just south of the Bombay interchange.

Motorists are told to follow directions of emergency services and expect delays through the area.