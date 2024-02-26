Homicide investigation under way at Kāinga Ora estate, Golriz Ghahraman faces a fourth charge as her court date gets pushed back and what sparked mass Albert Park evacuation in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Multiple crashes on Auckland’s motorways have caused major delays for commuters in and around the city this morning.

Traffic is crawling into the city during the morning rush, with progress on the Northwestern Motorway particularly slow going.

The first crash of the morning occurred just after 6am and partly blocked access from the Te Atatū Rd on-ramp to eastbound lanes on the Northwestern Motorway.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesperson advised motorists to “take care” and “expect some delays through this area until cleared”.

Meanwhile, two separate one-vehicle smashes on the Southwestern Motorway also caused major delays.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesperson advised drivers to “expect delays southbound on SH20 this morning” after the Hillsborough Rd on-ramp.

The agency also alerted commuters to another incident at Walmsley Rd off-ramp.

“Vehicle recovery is required at both incidents,” the spokesperson said.

One commuter said her normal commute from West Auckland to the CBD had been badly delayed and was expected to take more than 90 minutes.