Auckland traffic: CBD incident closes part of Lower Albert St

Motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area. Image/ NZTA

Auckland commuters are facing a longer wait to exit the CBD tonight after an incident closed a section of a central city street.

A gas leak has forced the closure of Lower Albert St between Custom St and Quay St in the City Centre, Auckland Transport says.

"Avoid the area if possible and expect delays to some bus services on this section of road," motorists were warned.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said a gas leak had been reported outside the Commercial Bay shopping precinct.

"There's not a lot of traffic there at the moment, I think it's a bus only lane so a couple of bus services are stopping at an earlier stop," he said.