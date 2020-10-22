Auckland traffic: CBD gas leak closes part of Lower Albert St

Motorists were told to expect delays and avoid the area. Image/ NZTA

A gas leak has forced the closure of a central Auckland street as rush hour approaches.

Lower Albert St, between Custom St and Quay St in the City Centre, was closed shortly after 3.13pm, when emergency services were called to the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Daniel Nicholson says a workman struck a pipe, triggering a gas leak.

"We are in attendance with Vector, maintaining the area and making sure it's safe," Nicholson said.

"Three trucks are in there, using hoses to

control the gas."

There have been no reports of injuries of evacuations, Nicholson said.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area and expect delays.

An Auckland Transport spokesman says some bus services were impacted outside the Commercial Bay shopping precinct.

"There's not a lot of traffic there at the moment, I think it's a bus only lane so a couple of bus services are stopping at an earlier stop," he said.

Auckland Transport says the 95 and 97 buses will be starting and finishing at stop 7036 on Fanshawe St near Victoria Park.

Bus riders should use NX1 services from downtown to connect to the 95 & 97 services at stop 7036.

LOWER ALBERT ST, AUCKLAND CITY – INCIDENT – UPDATE 4:10PM

95 & 97 buses will be starting and finishing at stop 7036 on Fanshawe Street near Victoria Park.

Please use NX1 services from downtown to connect to the 95 & 97 services at stop 7036. ^EH — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile a track fault in the Britomart tunnel forced the cancellation of the Onehunga train from the station this evening.

A rail shuttle will operate between Onehunga and Penrose for passengers, however the extra Eastern trains between Britomart and Panmure have been cancelled, AT says.