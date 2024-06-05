Auckland traffic: Car fire causes gridlock on motorway ahead of rush hour

Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on a section of the Auckland motorway network this afternoon.

A car on fire on SH16, the Northwestern Motorway, has left two westbound lanes blocked.

The blockage is just after St Lukes Rd.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 2:15PM

Due to a car fire on #SH16 the two left westbound lanes are blocked after St Lukes Rd. Expect delays and pass with care. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/2Judh22h1B — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 5, 2024

The New Zealand Transport Agency says motorists should expect delays.

Traffic banking up on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a car fire this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Drivers have also been urged to pass the site with care.

Delays are also facing motorists using the Southern Motorway this afternoon.

A crash near Manurewa has resulted in a backlog.

UPDATE - 3:10PM

This crash has quickly been moved clear of all lanes. ^HJ https://t.co/eNxQPQpSWF — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 5, 2024

While the impacted vehicles are now clear of the lanes, traffic is slow.