Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland traffic: Car fire causes gridlock on motorway ahead of rush hour

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on a section of the Auckland motorway network this afternoon.

A car on fire on SH16, the Northwestern Motorway, has left two westbound lanes blocked.

The blockage is just after St Lukes Rd.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says motorists should expect delays.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Traffic banking up on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a car fire this afternoon. Photo / Supplied
Traffic banking up on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a car fire this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Drivers have also been urged to pass the site with care.

Delays are also facing motorists using the Southern Motorway this afternoon.

A crash near Manurewa has resulted in a backlog.

While the impacted vehicles are now clear of the lanes, traffic is slow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand