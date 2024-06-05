Auckland traffic: Car fire causes gridlock on motorway ahead of rush hour

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on a section of the Auckland motorway network this afternoon.
A car on fire on SH16, the Northwestern Motorway, has left two westbound lanes blocked.
The blockage is just after St Lukes Rd.
The New Zealand Transport Agency says motorists should expect delays.
Drivers have also been urged to pass the site with care.
Delays are also facing motorists using the Southern Motorway this afternoon.
A crash near Manurewa has resulted in a backlog.
While the impacted vehicles are now clear of the lanes, traffic is slow.