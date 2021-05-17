Auckland traffic: Breakdown on Harbour Bridge causing early delays

A breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays early this morning.
The vehicle involved is blocking the far left lane heading north on the bridge.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert online just after 7am and told motorists: "Expect delays until cleared."
A traffic camera shows the vehicle with its lights on still, as a line of vehicles starts to build around it.
An earlier crash on the Southwestern Motorway, State Highway 20, is also causing some delays early on.
Motorists travelling northbound are warned of delays just after Massey Rd; as emergency services continue to work at the scene.