Auckland traffic: 45-minute delay from CBD to Mt Wellington, multi-vehicle crash

A multi-car crash is blocking northbound lanes near the Mt Wellington on-ramp. Photo / NZTA

Aucklanders travelling south from the CBD can expect a 45 minute delay to the Mount Wellington off-ramp due to a serious crash.

NZ Transport Agency say traffic is heavy due to a multi-vehicle crash near on the SH1 Southern Motorway near Mt Wellington.

Drivers are being urged to slow down past the crash scene and avoid the area if possible.

An NZTA alert at 2.45pm said the crash was blocking northbound lanes near the Mt Wellington on-ramp.

"Traffic is slow in both directions, please avoid the area if possible or expect delays."

As of 3.30pm, emergency services were still working to clear the scene.

UPDATE 3:20PM

Traffic is heavy in BOTH DIRECTION on the #SouthernMwy in the Mt Wellington area as traffic slows down past the crash scene. Avoid the area if possible. ^MF https://t.co/QygmKx5aqH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 21, 2021

Another multi-vehicle crash has been causing delays on the Southwestern Motorway blocking the right northbound land before Portage Rd overbridge.

"All cars involved in this crash have now been pushed clear of live motorway lanes and are now in the northbound left shoulder. Expect delays through this area until this crash can be fully cleared," NZTA said.